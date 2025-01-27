What were six demands of students of seven colleges?
Students of the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) placed a six-point demand giving a four-hour ultimatum to meet their demands. Or else they will go for a tougher movement.
Sumaiya Akter, a student of Eden Mohila College, read out a written statement detailing their six demands at a press conference organised by the students of seven colleges in front of the Shahid Minar on Dhaka College campus around 12:00 pm today, Monday.
The six demands are:
1. The Dhaka University administration must take the responsibility of clashes between the students of Dhaka University and 7 colleges and seek apology; Dhaka University pro-vice chancellor professor Mamun Ahmed must resign.
2. Police officials including assistant commissioners and the officer-in-charge (OC) must be withdrawn due to the police attack on the students of 7 colleges by the forces from the New Market police station as well as police attacks on Dhaka Collage student Rakib with a motive to kill him; Departmental actions must also be taken upon investigation.
3. Students of Dhaka University who made indecent comments and gestures to female students of the 7 colleges must be brought to book.
4. Separating academic and administrative ties between 7 colleges and Dhaka University, as well as announcing an outline of a separate university in light with the students’ demand.
5. Resolving this untoward incident through a high level meeting among the representatives of 7 colleges, chief advisor, education advisor, advisor Nahid Islam, University Grants Commission members in coordination of Dhaka University vice chancellor, and
6. Opening city corporation streets ion the Dhaka University campus and its adjacent area to public.