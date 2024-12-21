Traffic update
Which way to move during Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert
World famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is going to perform at the ‘Echoes of Revolution’ concert in capital’s Army Stadium today, Saturday. The platform named ‘Spirit of July’ has organised the concert for fundraising for the July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation.
On the occasion of this concert, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have issued some guidelines for vehicular movement to be followed from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm today.
Vehicles taking the airport, Kuril and Banani ramps of the elevated expressway would be able to travel without paying tolls during this period. Apart from this, it has also been advised to use alternative roads in some areas of the capital. The DMP issued these guidelines on last Tuesday.
Way to the airport
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has stated that vehicles carrying flight passengers and ambulances can reach the airport moving through the cantonment using the Jahangir Gate entrance from 2:00 pm till 11:00 pm today, on the occasion of the concert.
Which way to move
1. The traffic moving from Tongi and Uttara areas to Gulshan, Banani, and Mohakhali areas might be disrupted between Staffroad Railgate and Navy Headquarters. So, it has been advised to use alternative roads from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
2. Gulshan, Banani, and Mohakhali-bound vehicles travelling from Uttara and Airport areas can enter the expressway taking a U-turn before reaching Radisson hotel or taking the U-loop under the Banani Overpass.
3. Vehicles travelling to Gulshan, Banani and Mohakhali areas can use the Airport and Kuril ramps to enter the Elevated Expressway.
4. Airport, Uttara, and Tongi-bound vehicles can pass through the Banani ramp of the Elevated Expressway.
5. The loop on the flyover running along ECB Chattar towards Banani will be closed.
6. Vehicles moving from ECB Chattar to Banani can move towards Banani using the ramp in front of Kurmitola Hospital.
7. However, motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, battery-run rickshaws and bicycles cannot enter the ramps of the Elevated Expressway.
All the earnings from this concert will be donated to welfare organisation ‘July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation’ that works with the families of the martyrs and injured of the mass uprising.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s team as well as other individuals and organisations involved in the venture are helping organise the event completely free of charge.
Apart from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, local bands like Artcell, Chirkutt, Aftermath and Silsila will also be performing in the concert. Meanwhile, rap musician Shezan and Hannan are supposed to perform as well.
In addition to musical performances, the concert event will also have graffiti exhibition, theatre performance, Mugdho Water Zone among other corners related to the July Movement.