Which way to move during Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert

World famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is going to perform at the ‘Echoes of Revolution’ concert in capital’s Army Stadium today, Saturday. The platform named ‘Spirit of July’ has organised the concert for fundraising for the July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation.

On the occasion of this concert, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have issued some guidelines for vehicular movement to be followed from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm today.

Vehicles taking the airport, Kuril and Banani ramps of the elevated expressway would be able to travel without paying tolls during this period. Apart from this, it has also been advised to use alternative roads in some areas of the capital. The DMP issued these guidelines on last Tuesday.