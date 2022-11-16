Cultural personality Mahbub Jamil no more

Mahbub Jamil’s family said that the deceased’s namaz-e-janaza will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after Zohar prayers today (Wednesday). He will then be buried at Banani Cemetery.

The family members also asked everyone to pray for the forgiveness of his soul.

Mahbub Jamil served as special assistant to former caretaker government’s chief adviser Fakhruddin Ahmad between 21 January 2008 and 6 January 2009.