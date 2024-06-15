Southern routes’ bus charging extra fare, passengers allege

Buses heading towards southern districts from Sayedabad bus terminal are allegedly charging extra fare from the Eid home-goers.

Besides, buses have to wait for hours to leave the bus terminal due to traffic congestion in the Sayedabad bus terminal area.

A visit to Sayedabad bus terminal on Saturday afternoon revealed this picture.

The passengers allege that they are paying extra fare to go home as they don’t find any alternative. The transport workers, on the other hand, reasoned that they are charging extra fare since they will have to return with empty seats to Dhaka.

The crisis of tickets was mainly in the buses of southern districts while tickets were available in eastern districts.

The fare of Dhaka-Barishal ticket in non-AC buses is Tk 500 in normal time but a counter was selling each ticket at Tk 800 at around 1:30pm. A person named Md Khairul Bashar bought two tickets at Tk 1600.

Khairul, who works at a government organisation, said, “I searched (ticket) in different places, to no avail. Finally, I got the tickets here. Although they are charging extra fare, I have no other options. So I bought a ticket for Tk 800. This ticket is normally sold at Tk 500.”