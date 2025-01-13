JnU students block road in front of secretariat

Earlier, the students started a mass hunger strike to press home their three-point demands on Sunday and announced a ‘complete shutdown’ at the university this morning.

They also locked the main gate of the campus, the administrative building along with the buildings of different faculties.

Apart from that, the students labeled the letter sent from the ministry today, to be ‘vague’ and demanded that to be corrected. At the same time, they had announced to carry out a sit-in programme in front of the secretariat tonight if there are no precise commitments to meet their demands.