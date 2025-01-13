JnU students on hunger strike for 31 hours, announce complete shutdown

The students of Jagannath University (JnU) have been carrying out a mass hunger strike for 31 hours to press home their three-point demand. They announced a ‘complete shutdown’ at the university today, Monday morning.

The students also locked the main gate of the campus, the administrative building along with the buildings of different faculties.

They are carrying out these programmes with a three-point demand, including the demand of handing over the project of construction of the second campus for JnU to the army. The students started the mass hunger strike at 8:30 am on Sunday.