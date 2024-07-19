Quota reform movement
Police, protesters clash at Merul Badda
A clash broke out between the police and quota protesters in the capital's Merul Badda area this morning.
The street running along from Rampura Bridge to BRAC University in Merul Badda area of the capital has been closed off.
A clash has been going on between the police and the protesters demanding quota reform on that road since even before 10:00 am today, Friday morning.
The protesters started taking position on different points of the road with brickbats and sticks since morning. The police shot pellets to scatter them. And the protesters also flung brickbats in return.
The road has been blocked by placing logs on the street. An injured man was seen being taken to the hospital at the time.
Vehicular movement is suspended in the entire area. However ambulances carrying patients are being allowed to move. Police presence has been noticed on the Rampura Bridge. And, BGB members have also been sighted in the area.