27 killed in countrywide protest, clashes

The entire country came to a standstill centring the “complete shutdown” declared by the quota protesters on Thursday. There are reports of demonstrations, blockades, chasing and counter-chasing, police attacks and clashes from 47 districts. Some 27 people were killed in these incidents and more than 1,500 sustained injuries.

The protesters clashed with the members of law enforcement agencies and pro-government activists in different places across the country yesterday.

Earlier, the students declared a new set of programmes following the closure of all universities on Wednesday. They declared a complete shutdown on Thursday in protest of “shameful attacks on their peaceful programmes carried out by the police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and SWAT; killings” and demanding justice for the students who have been killed, quota reform and a violence free campus. Supporting the shutdown, students from private universities, schools and colleges took to the street.

The movement demanding quota reform started 5 June. The students held different programmes throughout the month with gaps in between. The continuous movement started from 1 July.

More to follow…