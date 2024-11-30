DRU Election: Saleh president, Sohel general secretary

Abu Saleh Akon of the Daily Nayadiganta and Mynul Hasan Sohel of the Daily Inqilab have been elected President and General Secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Saleh bagged 801 votes, while his nearest rival candidate Morsalin Nomani 496 and Shariful Islam (Biliu) obtained 102 votes respectively in the election held on Saturday.

Mynul Hasan Sohel secured 548 votes to defeat his nearest rival Shahnaz Sharmin who got 364 votes contesting for the post of General Secretary.