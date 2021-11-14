6 suffer burns in Jatrabari gas cylinder explosion

All six are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.

The incident took place near a tea stall in Sayedabad around 5:00pm on Saturday.

Injured Shamsuddin Robin said they sustained the burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded near a tea stall in Sayedabad Janpad crossing area of Jatrabari, while painting a cylinder. After being rescued, they were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.