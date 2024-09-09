Polytechnic students block road, severe traffic congestion in city

A group of students under the banner of ‘Technical Student Movement’ have blocked the road in the Satrasta intersection area in the city's Tejgaon industrial area to press home their six-point demand.

Tejgaon Industrial Area police station officer-in-charge (OC) Gazi Shamimur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the students blocked the road around 12:00 pm today, Monday.

Gazi Shamimur Rahman further said that the vehicular movement on both sides of the road has been suspended because of the blockade. Attempts are on to remove the students who have blocked the road by reasoning with them.