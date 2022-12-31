Two Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders allegedly picked up

Two leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were allegedly picked up by the detective branch (DB) of police from Gulistan area of the city on Saturday evening.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad is the student wing of Gana Odhikar Parishad.

Police, however, denied the allegation.

Two leaders are the organisation’s central science and technology affairs secretary Akhtaruzzaman and Suhrawardy College unit’s organising secretary Nazmul Huda.