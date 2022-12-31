Two Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders allegedly picked up

Contacted, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s media and public relations deputy commission Md Faruque Hossain told Prothom Alo that he doesn’t have any information of arrest of any Chhatra Odhikar leader from Gulistan area today.
Gana Odhikar Parishad’s joint convener and media coordinator Abu Hanif told Prothom Alo that some persons identifying themselves of DB officials picked up Akhtaruzzaman and Nazmul at 6:40pm under the Gulistan-Fulbaria flyover.
They are not picking up calls since then, he said.
Hanif alleged the persons identifying themselves as DB men had scuffle with the Chhatra Odhikar leaders and later picked them up in a pickup van.