‘I'm the father of a rape victim, of a dismembered body—am I to blame?’

“I am the father of a rape victim, the father of a dismembered body. But I did not want to be known this way. I wanted to remain a proud father,” said the tearful father of an eight-year-old girl who was raped and brutally murdered in Pallabi area of the capital.

He made these remarks today, Saturday while speaking at a roundtable titled 'Child Abuse in Bangladesh and the Way Forward' at the Shaheed Abu Sayeed Convention Centre in the capital.

The event was organised by the ‘Legal Assistance Cell for Oppressed Women and Children’, an initiative formed by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).