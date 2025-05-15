Students block road in Kakrail, severe traffic congestion in surrounding areas

Even at normal times, the traffic congestion on various streets in the capital is comparatively heavier on Thursday, the last working day of the week. Meanwhile, the students of Jagannath University (JnU) are continuing with their protest blocking the road at Kakrail intersection. This has led to severe traffic congestion on major roads in the surrounding areas, causing commuters to suffer.

While visiting the scene in person on Thursday afternoon, JnU students were found staging their protest by occupying the road in front of Kakrail Mosque. The stretch of road from the Kakrail Church intersection, past Kakrail Mosque, up to the Matsya Bhaban intersection has been blocked as part of the demonstration.

As a result, no vehicles are able to travel directly from Kakrail towards Banglamotor via Hare Road and the InterContinental hotel, or towards Shahbagh or Gulistan via Matsya Bhaban.