Students block road in Kakrail, severe traffic congestion in surrounding areas
Even at normal times, the traffic congestion on various streets in the capital is comparatively heavier on Thursday, the last working day of the week. Meanwhile, the students of Jagannath University (JnU) are continuing with their protest blocking the road at Kakrail intersection. This has led to severe traffic congestion on major roads in the surrounding areas, causing commuters to suffer.
While visiting the scene in person on Thursday afternoon, JnU students were found staging their protest by occupying the road in front of Kakrail Mosque. The stretch of road from the Kakrail Church intersection, past Kakrail Mosque, up to the Matsya Bhaban intersection has been blocked as part of the demonstration.
As a result, no vehicles are able to travel directly from Kakrail towards Banglamotor via Hare Road and the InterContinental hotel, or towards Shahbagh or Gulistan via Matsya Bhaban.
In consequence, traffic pressure has increased significantly on Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam Road, Mogbazar Road, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Shahid Nazrul Islam Road, Bir Uttam Ziaur Rahman Road, and VIP Road. Vehicles are stuck in long traffic congestion on each of these roads for extended periods.
Traffic police officials stated that office-goers faced extreme hassles between 8:30 am and 10:00 am this morning due to the road blockade at Kakrail. The traffic congestion worsened further in the afternoon.
Asadul Islam, who was heading to Malibagh, took the metro from Mirpur-11 and got off in front of the National Press Club. From there, he hired a rickshaw to reach his destination. However, he ended up stuck in traffic on the alley road for over half an hour. Later, he got off the rickshaw and started walking.
Asadul Islam told Prothom Alo from Kakrail intersection around 3:30 pm that the rickshaw he had taken from the National Press Club initially tried to go through Segunbagicha. Seeing the traffic congestion, the rickshaw-puller attempted to take an alley road instead.
However, they got stuck in traffic again after moving just a short distance. He sat on the rickshaw for about 30 minutes there. As he was getting late, he decided to get off and start walking. He said he would have to walk a bit further from Kakrail intersection and then take another rickshaw.
In the afternoon, a man named Rafiqul Islam was on his way from Mogbazar to Motijheel. He said, “It took me an hour and a half just to reach Kakrail intersection from Mogbazar. I have no idea how long it will take me to get to Motijheel.”
Deputy commissioner (DC) of Traffic Police in Ramna Division, Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that the road blockade in front of Kakrail Mosque has increased the pressure of vehicles on surrounding roads. It has caused heavier traffic congestion than usual. Vehicles moving on that road are being diverted to alternative routes. Plus, efforts are on to keep the traffic situation normal.
The protesting students of Jagannath University have stated that they will continue with their demonstration until their demands are met. With a three-point demand, teachers and students of the university were carrying out a long march on Wednesday morning towards the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna.
However, the police intervened with them at Kakrail intersection around 12:30 pm. At one point, the police dispersed the protesters using batons, tear gas, and sound grenades.
Following that, the protesting students gathered at the Kakrail intersection and began a sit-in programme there around 2:00 pm. Later, several hundred teachers and students from Jagannath University joined them. After staying there throughout the night, the demonstrators are continuing with their protest even now.