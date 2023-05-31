Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from Wednesday

The metro rail service on the Uttara-Agargaon route will be available for 12 hours from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm from Wednesday, reports UNB.

Confirming the matter, deputy project director (DPD) of the metro rail project Nazmul Ahsan Bhuiya, said, “Trains of metro rail service will operate from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm on the Uttara-Agargaon route from today, Wednesday.”