Metro rail to operate for 12 hrs from Wednesday

The metro rail service on the Uttara-Agargaon route will be available for 12 hours from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm from Wednesday, reports UNB.
Confirming the matter, deputy project director (DPD) of the metro rail project Nazmul Ahsan Bhuiya, said, “Trains of metro rail service will operate from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm on the Uttara-Agargaon route from today, Wednesday.”
Besides, the service will be off on Friday instead of Tuesday under the new schedule.
Under the new schedule, trains will leave stations every 10 minutes during the 'peak hours' from 8: 00 am to 11:00 am. After that, trains will be available every 15 minutes for four hours until 3.00pm.
Trains will be available every 10 minutes for the next three hours until 6.00pm. Trains will be leaving stations every 15 minutes the following two hours from 6:01 pm to 8.00pm.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country’s first ever metro rail service, setting a new milestone in the country’s history of communication.
The service was available for a limited time from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm as of 30 May.
The DMTCL authorities said DMTCL authorities said that trains will operate experimentally on the Agargaon to Motijheel portion of the metro rail next July. Following that, the service will operate 16 hours a day, which will be extended to 24 hours gradually.