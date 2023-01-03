Biman to be turned into smart airline: CEO

Managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Shafiul Azim on Tuesday said he has taken a plan to turn Biman into a "smart airline" in "Smart Bangladesh" aligning with prime minister Sheikh Hasina's vision.

"We have made a pledge to make Biman as smart airline in the forthcoming era of 'Smart Bangladesh," he told reporters at a briefing on the eve of 51st anniversary of the national flag carrier at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

The Biman chief said that he had taken a plan to first bring Biman into top 10 Asian airlines and gradually to uplift the carrier into top three airlines in Asia.

Azim said that he had already taken some work plan including expansion of routes by optimizing use of its new generation fleet and building skilled human resources at all levels of the airline administration and operational fronts including pilots to realize the goal.