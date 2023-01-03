Biman to be turned into smart airline: CEO

The main focus of the programme is to ensure good governance, accountability and transparency from the topmost to the lowest level of Biman, he said.
Azim said they are continuously taking guidelines from the top level of the government to achieve the goal.
"If anyone does good work, he or she will be rewarded. On the contrary, if anyone does anything wrong, he or she will be punished," said the Biman's top boss.
He said that Biman would operate this year's Hajj flights with its own aircraft. "We won't take any aircraft as lease to operate the hajj flights," he said.
Azim said currently Biman Bangladesh airlines successfully conducts 'C'-check and saves two million US dollar in every 'C'-check which is an extensive check of individual systems and components for serviceability and function of an aircraft.
Recently, Biman saved a total of Tk 200 million as it successfully conducted 'C'-check of a total five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft at Biman's hangar here.
Besides, Azim said that Biman would introduce online feedback services for the passengers and take all necessary measures to maintain flight schedule.
He said efforts have been taken to make the airline more passenger-friendly and to facilitate more digital services through websites for ticketing.
"We have taken work plan to increase capacity of our 24-hour call centers to get complaints of the passengers promptly," he added.
Azim said Biman made profit of Taka 4.36 billion during 2021-22 fiscal year while achieved 77 per cent of load capacity surpassing the target of 74 per cent by carrying 2.8 million passengers last year.
The current Biman's fleet contains 21 aircraft including 18 own planes and operates to 20 international destinations.