Businessman Altaf Hossain released hours after detention

Confirming the development to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, Gulshan police station’s inspector (operations) Md Aminul Islam said Altaf Hossain has been shown arrested in an old sabotage case .

Later at night, Gulshan division’s deputy commissioner Shahidullah told Prothom Alo that Altaf Hossain was questioned on some issues and released afterwards.

US ambassador Peter Haas recently joined a dinner at Altaf Hossain’s house recently. Several BNP leaders and a minister of Awami League also joined the dinner. It has been widely discussed throughout Sunday as to whether Altaf Hossain was detained due to that dinner party.