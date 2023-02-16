Rabindranath Tagore ‘disappeared’ from DU campus

A statue of poet Rabindranath Tagore that was installed protesting all kinds of censorship and repression has been removed from Dhaka University campus.

The persons involved with setting up the statue said Rabindranath has been ‘disappeared’. In protest, they hung a banner near TSC’s iconic Raju Sculpture that reads ‘Rabindranath has been disappeared’.

The statue of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore was set up on Tuesday afternoon in protest against censorship on free thinking, creativity and freedom of expression and all sorts of repression in the country.

A group of students of Institute of Fine Arts built the 19-feet sculpture.