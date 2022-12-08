Bus service to be available on 10 December

Now, BNP’s 10-December rally has already raised tension in the political sphere. BNP leaders and activists locked horns into a clash with the police in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday. One person was killed and several others injured in the clash.
The police and the BNP are yet to reach a consensus over the issue. The government wants the BNP to hold their rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan and they seem to be quite strict on this decision. BNP, however, is still adamant about holding the rally at Naya Paltan.
In this situation, there was doubt whether public transport would be available at all on that day.
The decision to operate bus services in Dhaka on 10 December was taken in a meeting of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association on Thursday. They said bus services will be normal in Dhaka city, suburbs and on inter-district routes.
Khandkar Enayet Ullah, general Secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, presided over the meeting.
About 300 transport owners and workers from different bus terminals in the city were present in the meeting.
The association has requested the concerned authorities to ensure security at all the important points in the city to avoid any hindrance in vehicular movement.