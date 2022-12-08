Bus service to be available on 10 December

Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association has announced that bus service will be available on 10 December, amidst the rising tension circling BNP’s divisional rally in Dhaka on that day.

The association made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.

Before this, the BNP held nine divisional rallies outside Dhaka. During those programmes the bus owners called off the bus services in respective divisions, except Cumilla and Chattogram.