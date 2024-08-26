Public gatherings banned outside Secretariat, Chief Adviser’s residence

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has placed an indefinite ban on holding any type of meeting, gathering, procession, rally and demonstration in areas surrounding Bangladesh Secretariat and Chief Adviser’s official residence Jamuna.

A public notification ordered by the DMP commissioner said the decision was taken considering the emerging recent situation in the public interest and it will be effective from Monday (August 26).

The restriction has been imposed under section 29 of DMP Ordinance (Ordinance No-III/76).