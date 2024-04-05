Dhaka Elevated Expressway: Fund crisis suspends construction at most sites

The construction work of Dhaka Elevated Expressway is suspended everywhere except Hatirjheel area in the capital. Reportedly, the construction has been suspended in most places as the loan has been held up.

Talking to workers engaged in the construction work, it has been found that the work is suspended for a month in some places and for two in some others.

Several persons involved with the project told Prothom Alo that the construction company of the elevated expressway has sent at least 80 per cent workers on leave without pay in the last two months.

Visiting five construction sites (workstations-stockyards) on Tuesday, it was noticed that even at Hatirjheel the construction is going on with limited workers only. At the other four sites (Kawla, Moghbazar, Malibagh and Kamlapur), only a few workers including security staff and electricians have been retained.

The construction and operation company First Dhaka Elevated Expressway (FDEE) Company Limited has confirmed that the construction work has been suspended. Responding to Prothom Alo’s e-mail on 3 April, FDEE said that the company is in contact with various financial institutions to get loans for continuing with the construction.