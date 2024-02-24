Dhaka Elevated Expressway: Halt in loan disbursal spurs conflict over shares

Two Chinese lenders have suspended loan disbursal for the Dhaka Elevated Expressway against the backdrop that the project would not complete by the stipulated deadline, 30 March, 2024.

They took the initiative on 17 January and it triggered a significant conflict among the three overseas investors of the project in the following weeks.

The public-private partnership (PPP) project involves three foreign companies – Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited of Thailand, China Shandong Economic and Technical Cooperation Group, and SINOHYDRO Corporation of China.