Dhaka elevated expressway: Why buses reluctant to use it

Despite having permission, the buses and minibuses appeared reluctant to use the recently launched elevated expressway in Dhaka.

Asked about the reasons behind the reluctance, owners of bus and minibus companies said the public transports will not get enough passengers if they commute via the high-speed facility.

The state-run transport agency, BRTC, is mulling the introduction of bus services via the expressway. However, sources within BRTC fear that this venture may not be financially viable.