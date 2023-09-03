Elevated expressway: Another step to developed communication system

Inauguration of the first ever high-speed elevated expressway in Dhaka is a milestone event in the history of Bangladesh’s road communication. It has a length of 19.73 kilometres.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the section from Kawla near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Tejgaon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the section from Tejgaon to Kutubkhali of Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Jatrabari via Moghbazar and Kamalapur will be opening in June next year. We welcome this new era of road communication.

As per the design, maximum speed for vehicles on the elevated expressway is 80 kilometres per hour. The government, however, has set a maximum speed limit of 60 kilometres for the time being on the Kawla to Tejgaon section.

Once the entire route is opened, it will take only 20 minutes to cross it on a vehicle, and it would take a mere 12 minutes to travel from Kawla to Tejgaon.