Dhaka elevated expressway: Kuril to Farmgate in 10 minutes, and then…

The traffic was light. Cars had begun passing though the toll plaza from 6:00 in the morning. All of the vehicles were private cars, no buses or trucks. Cycles, motorbikes and CNG-run auto-rickshaws are prohibited on the expressway.

On Saturday afternoon, prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11 km expressway from Kawla to Tejgaon. The prime minister paid toll at the toll plaza, as the first passenger to cross the expressway by car.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, manager of one part of the toll plazas, Hamidul Huq, said that the road was opened to vehicles at 6:00 in the morning today, Sunday. Till 9:00om a total of 227 cars has passed though the toll barrier. When asked if any buses or trucks passed though, he said that 90 per cent of the vehicles were private cars.

While talking to Hasib Hamidul, I noticed cars were passing through, though not in large numbers. The toll payments were quick. A businessman Mahmud Quadir, who paying toll, told Prothom Alo that he was going on business to Shantinagar and was using the expressway so as to avoid the traffic jams.

Another passenger, Jyotirmoy Saha, laughed when asked the same question because he was just going for a ride with his family along the expressway, from his house at Merul Badda to Kuril Biswa Road and back.

Toll collector Mohammed Jahangir, when asked how many minutes it took to collect toll, said it was not minutes, but a matter of seconds. “It takes just 7 to 8 seconds to collect the toll,” he said. It took longer for me at the toll barrier, but certainly less than one minute. He had only calculated the time to enter the toll into the machine, not accounting for the time required for the passenger to take the money out and also to collect change.