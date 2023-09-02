Dhaka Elevated Expressway being inaugurated today

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the expressway today, Saturday, from Kaula up till Tejgaon. After inauguration, the expressway will be open to general traffic from 6:00 in the morning on Sunday. The government aims at opening the remaining stretch from Tejgaon to Kutubkhali in June next year.

There will be ramps at 31 points along the expressway. Including the ramps, the total length of the expressway is 46.73 km. It will have 11 toll plazas. Once the entire route is open, it will take 20 minutes for a vehicle to cross, according to the project proposal. It will take 12 minutes from Kaula to Tejgaon.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina at 4:99 pm Saturday will unveil the inaugural plaque at the old trade fair grounds in Agargaon and take part in a prayer. A gathering will also be held there.

The government in 2005 approved of a 20-year strategic transport plan (STP) for Dhaka. This was updated in 2015. This plan includes proposal for the construction of the metro rail, elevated expressway, ring road, etc. The government is implementing this transport plan in and around Dhaka. The Dhaka elevated expressway is part of this plan.