DMP's special traffic directives for Elevated expressway inauguration

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Dhaka Elevated Expressway from Kawla to Tejgaon stretch today, Saturday.
The inaugural event will be held at the old international trade fair ground in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
Ahead of the inaugural ceremony, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued some traffic instructions to ensure normal traffic and proper parking management. The DMP has advised the citizens to follow the instructions while on the roads today.
DMP disclosed this in a press release on Friday. It said there will be a large crowd at the inaugural ceremony of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway with guests coming from different parts of the country, including VVIPs, VIPs, diplomats, ministers, MPs, top government officials and eminent citizens.
The following crossings and points of the city will either be closed or diverted on Saturday: Shyamoli, Shishu Mela crossing, the road from 60 Feet to Rokeya Sarani via Agargaon Light Crossing, the East end of the Love Road, the Bijoy Sarani crossing to Aeroplane crossing stretch and the road from the Crescent Lake to Ganabhaban crossing.
The DMP has also requested to avoid the following roads and points: the entry of the new road on the south of Suhrawardy Hospital, entry of the roads towards the gate of Agricultural University, the road from the Defence Ministry Gap to BICC crossing through the Planning Commission, Aarong intersection, Manik Mia Avenue, and the stretch from Bangabandhu Chattar to Indira road, Taltala in Rokeya Sarani, Agargaon Light Crossing area, and the road from BICC crossing to Aeroplane crossing.
According to the DMP’s special traffic arrangement, the city dwellers can use the roads from Shyamoli to the eastern side of the Manik Mia Avenue on a limited basis. However, the instructions will not be applicable in the case of emergency service vehicles, patient carrying vehicles and vehicles engaged in other important services.