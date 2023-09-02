DMP's special traffic directives for Elevated expressway inauguration

Ahead of the inaugural ceremony, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued some traffic instructions to ensure normal traffic and proper parking management. The DMP has advised the citizens to follow the instructions while on the roads today.

DMP disclosed this in a press release on Friday. It said there will be a large crowd at the inaugural ceremony of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway with guests coming from different parts of the country, including VVIPs, VIPs, diplomats, ministers, MPs, top government officials and eminent citizens.

The following crossings and points of the city will either be closed or diverted on Saturday: Shyamoli, Shishu Mela crossing, the road from 60 Feet to Rokeya Sarani via Agargaon Light Crossing, the East end of the Love Road, the Bijoy Sarani crossing to Aeroplane crossing stretch and the road from the Crescent Lake to Ganabhaban crossing.