Crude bomb blasted in front of Supreme Court’s main gate
A crude bomb exploded in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court in the capital. It could not immediately be confirmed who was responsible for the explosion.
The incident took place at around 1:15 pm today, Tuesday. Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the information.
The explosion occurred shortly after International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country), to death this afternoon for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
Shahbagh police station OC Md Moniruzzaman said two people arrived on a motorcycle between 1:15 pm and 1:20 pm. They threw a crude bomb onto the road in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court and fled. The bomb subsequently exploded.
Members of the bomb disposal unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) visited the scene and collected evidence, the OC said.
Md Moniruzzaman said police were trying to identify the two people involved by examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.