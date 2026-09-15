City

Crude bomb blasted in front of Supreme Court’s main gate

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A crude bomb was exploded in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court, Dhaka on 15 September 2026Tanvir Ahammed/Prothom Alo

A crude bomb exploded in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court in the capital. It could not immediately be confirmed who was responsible for the explosion.

The incident took place at around 1:15 pm today, Tuesday. Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the information.

The explosion occurred shortly after International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country), to death this afternoon for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

A member of the DMP's bomb disposal unit collects evidence of the crude bomb explosion in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court, Dhaka on 15 September 2026
Tanvir Ahammed/Prothom Alo

Shahbagh police station OC Md Moniruzzaman said two people arrived on a motorcycle between 1:15 pm and 1:20 pm. They threw a crude bomb onto the road in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court and fled. The bomb subsequently exploded.

Members of the bomb disposal unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) visited the scene and collected evidence, the OC said.

A law enforcement member shows the collected evidence of the crude bomb explosion in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court, Dhaka on 15 September 2026
Tanvir Ahammed/Prothom Alo

Md Moniruzzaman said police were trying to identify the two people involved by examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

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