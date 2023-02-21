Bangla language has to be practised from childhood

These observations were made by speakers at the inauguration of ‘Barnamala’, a creative event on Bangla letters at Sultana Kamal Mahila Krira Complex in Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Tuesday. Prothom Alo organised the programme with the assistance of Meril Baby, a brand of Square Toiletries Ltd., Sepnil, Supermom and ATN Bangla marking 21 February, the International Mother Language Day.
The even with the national anthem at 9:00 am. The guests paid their respect to the language martyrs by placing wreaths at the Shaheed Minar. Artistes rendered ‘Amar bhaiyer rokte rangano Ekushey February’, directed by Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, noted Rabindra sangeet singer, and principal and founding chairman of Shurer Dhara, a music school in Dhaka.
Actor Chanchal Chowdhury said it seems the Bangalee nation is deviating from its core values of existence every day. The new generation also are being kept away from these. Taking Bangla ahead is not the task of any individual; rather it is a collective work. We have to love Bangla language and culture heart and soul, pay respect to it, he added.
Chanchal Chowdhury sang a few lines of ‘Daam diye kinechi Bangla’, a song that was played often in Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, to encourage the Freedom Fighters during the liberation war.
Actor and cultural activist Tropa Majumdar said to be a human being with global values one has to stand with one's own identity. To stand upright one has to be known by virtue of his own language and culture.
He also thanked the organisers for such a programme for the children.
Jesmin Jaman, head of marketing of Square Toiletries Ltd., said this is more a day of achievement. Nothing can be better than this fair to make children interested in the Bangla alphabet.
Prothom Alo’s managing editor Anisul Hoque said Bangla language achieved its honour in exchange of the blood of youths. One has to practise this Bangla language from childhood to establish it globally with greater dignity.
ATN Bangla’s head of programmes Tashik Ahmed said deterioration has appeared in the practice of Bangla language due to aggression of foreign languages. This must be thwarted. Everyone has to be encouraged to practice the Bangla language.
Sisimpur’s managing director Shah Alam also thanked the organisers for such a programme for the children.
Speaking about the objective of organising ‘Barnamala’ programme, Prothom Alo’s executive editor Sajjad Sharif said, “Currently we are living in ‘one world’. But one has to remember one's mother tongue and motherland to uphold a dignified identity. One has to read books and perpetuate the culture.”
The creative programme on the Bangla alphabet started with a painting competition at 9:00 am. The handwriting competition was held at 10:00 am and showcasing of letters that were made in the competition to make letters also held.
In the day-long programme, various events about letters of the alphabet, including showcasing the letters, wearing masks of letters, stamps, adda, riddles, huge letters, letters on food and clothing, merry go round, Sisimpur, Dhaka puppet theatre, Ikrimikri, magic show, and music performance were organised.