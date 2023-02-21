Bangla language has to be practised from childhood

.Ekushey February is not a day for mourning only. The day is about achievements and celebrations as well. Ekushey February is a day when people realised their right to speak in their mother tongue. The Bangla language was achieved through bloodshed.

But the practice of Bangla language has deteriorated due to the aggression of foreign languages. This must be thwarted. Bangla must be taken to position of dignity globally. For this the language has to be practiced from very young age.