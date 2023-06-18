Extension of Eid holidays by one day logical: Home minister

The home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the proposal of cabinet committee on the law and order on extending holidays for Eid-ul-Azha by one day is logical.

The minister made the remarks on Sunday while talking to newsmen after a meeting on the law and order ahead of the Eid at home ministry.

The cabinet meeting is likely to be held on Monday. When the newsmen asked, Asaduzzaman Khan said it is a proposal. The cabinet committee will take decisions regarding the matter.