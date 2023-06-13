Eid holidays extension recommended by one day

If the cabinet meeting approves it, the extended holidays will start from 27 June and continue till 30 June. The following day, Saturday, is the weekend.

Earlier, the government extended the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr by one day.

There are holidays, between 28 June and 30 June, in the scheduled government's holiday list.

Liberation war minister AKM Mozammel Haque told the journalists that many home-goers die [by accidents] during Eid journey -- which was very comfortable in the last Eid-ul-Fitr. So, many proposed to start the holidays from 27 June to make travel hassle-free. If the cabinet committee accepts the proposal, people will be able to go homes safely.

However, the minister said it is a recommendation, not a decision.