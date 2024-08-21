Tk 10m seized from Nasrul Hamid’s business office
Members of law enforcement agencies conducted a raid at the business office of former state minister Nasrul Hamid in the capital's Banani area and recovered more than Tk 10 million, including some foreign currencies.
The additional district magistrate of Dhaka led the raid at the state minister’s office building – Priyo Prangon – at midnight on Tuesday. Members of army, police, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) participated in the drive.
However, the former state minister was not present at the spot.
Among the seized amount, Tk 308,000 was found in a drawer next to a large vault on the second floor, which houses the finance and accounts department of Hamid Group. Another Tk 394,000 was seized from two drawers in an adjacent room.
Later, an additional Tk 2093,000 was found at the Hamid Group office on the sixth floor. In addition to the local currency, a sum of foreign currency – 510 Turkish lira and 200 pound – was also seized from the building.
Nasrul Hamid, a former lawmaker from the Keraniganj area in Dhaka, operates a housing company called Hamid Real Estate.
Contacted, inspector Md Israfil of Banani police station told Prothom Alo that they were processing a case over the incident of seizing Tk 1.05 million in total from the Priyo Prangon building.