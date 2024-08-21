Tk 10m seized from Nasrul Hamid’s business office

Members of law enforcement agencies conducted a raid at the business office of former state minister Nasrul Hamid in the capital's Banani area and recovered more than Tk 10 million, including some foreign currencies.

The additional district magistrate of Dhaka led the raid at the state minister’s office building – Priyo Prangon – at midnight on Tuesday. Members of army, police, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) participated in the drive.

However, the former state minister was not present at the spot.