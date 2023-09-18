Dhaka Elevated Expressway: BRTC bus service kicks off

This bus is like a 'shuttle' service to a great extent. It will operate only on the expressway. Buses will start from Khejurbagan near Farmgate. Plying on the expressway, the buses will return to the Khejurbagan point after turning at Jasim Uddin Road in Uttara. The buses will operate throughout the day from 7:00am.

On 2 September, prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much-awaited 11.5-km Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport-Farmgate section for traffic. It will take 12-13 minutes to travel the 11.5-km elevated expressway. But buses are not operating on the expressway saying passengers are not available. The bus operators said there are no scopes to get up and down in the middle of the expressway.

As a result, BRTC buses will operate from one point to another point.