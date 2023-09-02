PM Hasina inaugurates Dhaka Elevated Expressway

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the much-awaited 11.5-km Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport-Farmgate section for traffic that is expected to significantly reduce the city's traffic congestion.

She unveiled the nameplate of the expressway at Kawla end of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here. A prayer was later offered seeking welfare of the country and the people.

Earlier, the prime minister paid the toll at Kawla end where road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader received Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana on their arrival. After the inauguration, the colorful balloons were released.

Executive director of the Bangladesh Bridges Authority and secretary of the Bridges Division Md. Monjur Hossain gave a brief description of the project.