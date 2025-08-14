Milestone jet crash: Teacher Mahfuza dies raising death toll to 35

Mahfuza Khatun, 45, a teacher who was injured in the fighter jet crash on the campus of Milestone School and College in Diabari area of Uttara in Dhaka, has died while undergoing treatment.

She passed away at around 12:45 pm today, Thursday, at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital. Shawon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon at the burn institute confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.