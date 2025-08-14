Milestone jet crash: Teacher Mahfuza dies raising death toll to 35
Mahfuza Khatun, 45, a teacher who was injured in the fighter jet crash on the campus of Milestone School and College in Diabari area of Uttara in Dhaka, has died while undergoing treatment.
She passed away at around 12:45 pm today, Thursday, at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital. Shawon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon at the burn institute confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
The physician said that Mahfuza had sustained 25 per cent burns on her body.
On 21 July, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into the Haider Ali Building on Milestone School and College campus in Diabari.
With Mahfuza’s death, the number of fatalities in this accident has risen to 35. Many others injured in the crash are still undergoing treatment in the hospital.