Toxic gas level 149 ppm in warehouse, risk of instant unconsciousness and death
The Bomb Disposal Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detected the presence of toxic hydrogen sulphide gas inside the burned chemical warehouse in the Shialbari area of Mirpur in the capital.
The hydrogen sulphide concentration inside the warehouse was recorded at 149 parts per million (ppm) on Friday afternoon. Experts say that exposure to more than 100 ppm of this gas can cause instant unconsciousness and death.
Assistant commissioner of police Mohammad Mahmuduzzaman, team leader of the DMP's bomb disposal unit, shared the information with journalists from the site this afternoon. Earlier, four members of the unit including Mahmuduzzaman had entered the warehouse equipped with gas detectors and other safety gear.
“We tried to measure the level of toxic gases inside the warehouse using a gas detector,” Mahmuduzzaman said. “Yesterday, we detected hydrogen sulphide, a highly toxic gas harmful to humans, at over 20 ppm, which itself is dangerous. Today, I found 149 ppm inside. Anything above 100 ppm poses an immediate threat to life.”
The official further explained, “If someone enters without proper protective gear when hydrogen sulphide levels are above 100 ppm, they could instantly lose consciousness and die. There are also large amounts of toxic substances in the surrounding air. It would be best to evacuate people from a radius of at least 150 to 300 metres. Additionally, if possible, people should be moved up to 1.5 kilometres in the direction the wind is blowing.”
Mahmuduzzaman added that many sacks of chemicals still remain inside the warehouse. “Outside the warehouse, the hydrogen sulphide level is around 70-80 ppm. Yesterday, we didn’t find carbon monoxide, but today we detected it at three ppm,” he said.
The official strongly advised people to stay away from the site. “Curious onlookers and relatives of the deceased are gathering here. We understand their concern, but this is not an ordinary fire rather it’s a chemical fire. No one should approach it, as doing so could be extremely dangerous,” he warned.