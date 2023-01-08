Supplying narcotics to party: All are from rich families

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) claimed to have arrested eight members of a drug cartel, conducting four drives at different areas in Dhaka on 7 and 9 December respectively.

Rasel alias Bhaista (nephew) Rasel, an accomplice of the then notorious criminal Subrata Bain, and his friend Ramicha Shimran were among the arrestees, said the DNC officials, adding that Ramichha is dubbed as Eden De Silva to the drug peddlers and consumers of posh areas in Dhaka.