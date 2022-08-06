BCL obstructs Chattra Odhikar Parishad’s demo on DU campus

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad has demonstrated on the Dhaka University (DU) campus immediately after the government hiked prices of fuel oil on Friday night.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and witnesses alleged that leaders and activists of Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, obstructed the demonstration.

Parishad’s DU unit leaders and activists brought out the protest rally carrying flaming torches from in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at around 1.45am on Saturday.