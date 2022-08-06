BCL obstructs Chattra Odhikar Parishad’s demo on DU campus

The rally was returning to the Raju Memorial Sculpture after parading the university campus.
Leaders and activists of the Parishad were supposed to meet at the base of the sculpture with the rally.
A group of Chattra League leaders and activists led by Hasibul Hossain, general secretary of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall unit of Chattra League arrived at TSC on bikes upon hearing demonstration of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.
When activists of the Parishad moved towards the Raju Memorial Sculpture, Chattra League activists had already taken position there. Hasibul asked the Parishad activists to leave.
Then activists of the Parishad led the torch rally towards the Central Shaheed Minar and Chattra League activists followed them on bikes.
Parishad activists held a meeting in front of the main entrance of Law Faculty while Chattra League activists took position before the Shaheed Minar.
During the meeting Akhter Hossain, president of DU unit Chattra Odhikar Parishad, alleged that Chhatra League activists tried to attack their rally organised to protest against the fuel price hike.
However, Chattra League leader Hasibul denied the allegation of Chattra Odhikar Parishad.
He told reporters that they went out like every other day to roam around. They didn’t obstruct anyone.
Earlier, at 10.00pm on Friday night, the government hiked the price of fuel oil once again by a big margin.
According to the press release issued by the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, diesel price has been increased by Tk 34 to Tk 114 per litre while octane price hiked by Tk 46 to Tk 135 and petrol by Tk 44 to Tk 130.
The decision has been implemented from Saturday 12.00am.