E-rickshaw policy
Dhaka to have colour-coded e-rickshaws across 8 zones, no driver licenses for now
To regulate the movement of battery-run rickshaws (e-rickshaws), the capital will be divided into eight separate zones. E-rickshaws in each zone will have a distinct colour. These vehicles registered in one zone will not be permitted to operate in another one.
However, driving licenses will not be made mandatory for e-rickshaw drivers immediately. Drivers will initially be issued identification cards and a formal licensing system will be phased in once the registration process gains momentum.
State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam announced these measures during a press conference at the Secretariat on Sunday (1 November) afternoon.
Outlining the key provisions of the new guidelines for e-rickshaw operations, the state minister said that 13 city corporations across the country will be able to begin the registration process starting tomorrow, Monday. He urged drivers currently operating these three-wheelers not to panic.
Distinct colours for 8 zones, caps on numbers later
A total of eight zones will be established, with four each under the Dhaka North and Dhaka South City Corporations. Each zone will be assigned a distinct colour for its e-rickshaws. The number of rickshaws permitted in each zone will be determined through consultations between the respective city corporations and the traffic police department.
The registration fee for a two-passenger e-rickshaw has been fixed at Tk 8,000, with an annual renewal fee of Tk 4,000.
For a four-passenger e-rickshaw, the registration fee is Tk 10,000 and the annual renewal fee is Tk 5,000. Registrations must be renewed annually upon securing a mandatory fitness certificate.
Noting that no ceiling has been placed on the initial number of registrations, the state minister explained that existing rickshaws must undergo structural modifications in accordance with designs approved by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to qualify for registration.
Respective city corporations and traffic divisions will finalise designated operating zones, routes, colours and vehicle numbers.
The state minister added that e-rickshaws registered in one city corporation cannot be operated commercially within the jurisdiction of another.
No driving licenses required for now
Although the regulatory framework contains provisions for driving licenses, Mir Shahe Alam noted that the requirement will not be enforced immediately, citing the logistical constraints of city corporations in handling millions of licensing applicants simultaneously.
"Let us initiate the registration process first," the state minister said. "Once the registration makes headway, we will issue a separate gazette notification to bring drivers under the licensing system."
He added that vehicle owners will issue ID cards to drivers in the interim, after which licensing will be introduced gradually.
Maximum 5 rickshaws per person
Mir Shahe Alam said that under the new rules, an individual can register a maximum of five e-rickshaws against a single National Identity Card (NID), whether across one or multiple city corporations.
Every registered e-rickshaw will be issued a unique QR code-enabled number plate, which must be displayed in a visible spot on the vehicle. The QR code will contain the registration number, details of the owner and driver, the registering city corporation and the designated operational zone.
The operational lifespan of an e-rickshaw will be 12 years from its date of registration, after which both the registration and number plate will stand cancelled.
The state minister noted that the primary registration fee is a one-time payment, followed by annual renewals. A fee of Tk 1,000 will be charged for the number plate. All associated costs must be borne by the vehicle owner, not the driver.
Modifications must adhere to BUET design
Currently operational e-rickshaws will be granted approval only after modifying their body structures according to the technical standards and safety specifications formulated by BUET. A vehicle fitness certificate countersigned by the relevant traffic department will be mandatory for this purpose.
Asked whether BUET has the operational capacity to modify millions of rickshaws, the state minister clarified that BUET will not carry out the physical modifications itself. It has only supplied the design.
Manufacturing workshops will reconfigure the rickshaws based on those blueprints with permission from city corporations.
Newly manufactured e-rickshaws must also comply with prescribed technical standards, safety protocols and fitness guidelines for initial registration and subsequent renewals.
No e-rickshaw will be allowed on the roads without valid registration or renewal.
Maximum speed capped at 25 km/h
According to the guidelines, the maximum speed of an e-rickshaw is capped at 25 kilometers per hour. In school zones, hospital areas, religious sites, and crowded localities, the speed limit will be 15 km/h.
Every rickshaw must be fitted with a speedometer or odometer. Depending on vehicle dimensions, they can carry a maximum of either two or four passengers, excluding the driver.
These vehicles will remain strictly prohibited on national highways, expressways, elevated expressways, primary bus corridors, footpaths, and any roads restricted by the administration. Designated parking spaces will be allocated by city corporations in consultation with traffic authorities.
Operating without registration, overspeeding, overloading passengers, using unauthorised batteries, making unapproved structural or motor modifications, and plying restricted roads will be treated as punishable offenses. Legal action will also be taken for transporting goods instead of passengers, violating traffic signals, and fleeing the scene after accidents.
Fare to be fixed per kilometer
The state minister noted that fares for e-rickshaws will be determined after the registration phase. Vehicle owners, traffic authorities, and city corporations will jointly fix per-kilometer rates, keeping the fares rational and affordable for commuters while accounting for operational expenses.
Asked if drivers would be included in fare discussions, the state minister stated that owner representatives would take part, adding that drivers do not play a role in setting fares.
Charging stations require official approval
Pointing out that battery-charging centres will also be brought under regulatory oversight, the state minister said city corporations will issue trade licenses and approvals only to charging centres capable of utilising solar energy.
He highlighted plans for an integrated charging infrastructure utilising both solar power and the national power grid.
Under this system, solar energy generated during the day can be fed into the grid, while batteries can be charged from the grid during nighttime hours. Legal action will be taken against unauthorised power connections used for charging, with city corporation executive magistrates overseeing compliance.
Old or discarded batteries cannot be dumped or incinerated in open spaces, soil, water bodies, or regular waste streams. When selling new batteries, vendors must collect the expired units and send them to recycling plants.
Dismantling or melting batteries without environmental clearances will remain strictly prohibited.
Government progress update in one month
The state minister did not provide specific figures on the number of e-rickshaws currently operating in Dhaka or set a fixed deadline for completing the structural modifications of older vehicles.
He stated that the government would brief journalists again in one month to share updates on registration numbers, enforcement measures taken and the timeline for removing illegal three-wheelers.
Mir Shahe Alam noted that the regulatory framework will initially apply only across 13 city corporations, adding that introducing the system to municipalities will require legislative amendments. Guidelines for other towns will be formulated subsequently.
Addressing active drivers, Mir Shahe Alam said, "For now, vehicles will continue operating as they currently are. We will issue registrations in phases following regulations, and we will gradually remove unauthorisd battery-run e-rickshaws from the streets."