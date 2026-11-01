Dhaka to have colour-coded e-rickshaws across 8 zones, no driver licenses for now

To regulate the movement of battery-run rickshaws (e-rickshaws), the capital will be divided into eight separate zones. E-rickshaws in each zone will have a distinct colour. These vehicles registered in one zone will not be permitted to operate in another one.

However, driving licenses will not be made mandatory for e-rickshaw drivers immediately. Drivers will initially be issued identification cards and a formal licensing system will be phased in once the registration process gains momentum.

State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam announced these measures during a press conference at the Secretariat on Sunday (1 November) afternoon.

Outlining the key provisions of the new guidelines for e-rickshaw operations, the state minister said that 13 city corporations across the country will be able to begin the registration process starting tomorrow, Monday. He urged drivers currently operating these three-wheelers not to panic.