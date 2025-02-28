AC blast kills one in Dhaka’a Eskaton
A man named Abdul Malek Khan, 40, has been killed in an air-conditioner (AC) blast on a building in New Eskaton area of the capital stated the police and the fire service.
The explosion occurred on the fourth floor of the BIAM Foundation office building at around 3:00 am today, Friday. Abdul Malek Khan was an office assistant there. A driver named Md Faruk, 40, was slightly injured in the incident. Abdul Malek’s is from Bauphal of Patuakhali.
Fire service officer on duty, Lima Khan told Prothom Alo that the the office caught fire when the AC exploded. They later brought the fire under control.
Sub-inspector (SI) of Hatirjheel police station Md Moniruzzaman said that the incident occurred from AC explosion. Abdul Malek Khan was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 7:00 am on Friday in a seriously injured condition.
The physician on duty there declared him dead. His body has been kept at the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.
Sohel Khan, younger brother of the deceased, said that his brother used to sleep in room no. 504 of that office. Last night, he slept in room no. 507 with the driver. He said it’s mysterious that his brother died when the AC blasted in that room but the driver is only slightly injured.
Officer in-charge of Dhaka Medical College police camp inspector Md Faruk said the body has been kept at the morgue of the hospital. And, the incident has been reported to the concerned police station.