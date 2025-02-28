AC blast kills one in Dhaka’a Eskaton

A man named Abdul Malek Khan, 40, has been killed in an air-conditioner (AC) blast on a building in New Eskaton area of the capital stated the police and the fire service.

The explosion occurred on the fourth floor of the BIAM Foundation office building at around 3:00 am today, Friday. Abdul Malek Khan was an office assistant there. A driver named Md Faruk, 40, was slightly injured in the incident. Abdul Malek’s is from Bauphal of Patuakhali.