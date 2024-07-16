DU proctorial body seize sticks, rods from BCL rally ground

The proctorial body of Dhaka University (DU) have seized sticks and roads from BCL’s rally ground at Raju Sculpture on the campus before the rally.

The members of the proctorial body urged outsiders to leave the campus before the rally. They seized the sticks and rods at the time. Then they moved towards the Shaheed Minar where the quota protesters were thronging.

Assistant proctor Abdul Muhit told the newspersons, “We want a campus without outsiders. There should be no crude weapons on the campus.”