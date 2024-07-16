DU proctorial body seize sticks, rods from BCL rally ground
The proctorial body of Dhaka University (DU) have seized sticks and roads from BCL’s rally ground at Raju Sculpture on the campus before the rally.
The members of the proctorial body urged outsiders to leave the campus before the rally. They seized the sticks and rods at the time. Then they moved towards the Shaheed Minar where the quota protesters were thronging.
Assistant proctor Abdul Muhit told the newspersons, “We want a campus without outsiders. There should be no crude weapons on the campus.”
Although the BCL activists from outside the campus were roaming around the campus with sticks and such crude weapons from 2:30 pm, the proctorial body made the move some one and half hours after that. They didn’t even look for the outsiders. They only seized the crude weapons from the rally ground and moved towards the Shaheed Minar.
The Chhatra League activists were still at the rally ground with sticks and rods when the proctorial team was still on mike urging the outsiders to leave the campus. All the BCL activists were carrying sticks, cricket stumps and pieces of wood. University BCL president Mazharul Kabir was leading them.