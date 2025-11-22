2 earthquakes in Dhaka this evening, epicentres in Badda

Two earthquakes were felt in the capital Saturday evening. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the epicentres of both quakes were in the Badda area of Dhaka.

Tariful Newaz Kabir, a meteorologist at the Meteorological Department, told Prothom Alo that two back-to-back earthquakes occurred in the capital this evening. The first quake struck at 6:06:04pm with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale. One second later, at 6:06:05pm, the second quake occurred, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale. Both had their epicentres in the Badda area of Dhaka.