2 earthquakes in Dhaka this evening, epicentres in Badda
Two earthquakes were felt in the capital Saturday evening. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the epicentres of both quakes were in the Badda area of Dhaka.
Tariful Newaz Kabir, a meteorologist at the Meteorological Department, told Prothom Alo that two back-to-back earthquakes occurred in the capital this evening. The first quake struck at 6:06:04pm with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale. One second later, at 6:06:05pm, the second quake occurred, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale. Both had their epicentres in the Badda area of Dhaka.
Earlier today, another mild earthquake was felt in Narsingdi in the morning. It occurred in Palash upazila at 10:36:12 AM, with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale.
Yesterday, Friday at 10:38am, an earthquake shook the capital and surrounding areas. Friday’s quake was felt across the entire country. Many people rushed outside in panic. Ten people, including children, were killed and more than six hundred were injured. The highest number of deaths—five—occurred in Narsingdi. Four people died in Dhaka and one in Narayanganj. Many people jumped from buildings out of fear during the quake. Some buildings also tilted or developed cracks.