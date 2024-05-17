Gas supply to remain suspended for 15 hours in parts of Dhaka Saturday
Gas supply will remain suspended for 15 hours from 9 am (morning) to 12 pm (midnight) at Uttara and adjoining areas in Dhaka on Saturday for the emergency relocation of gas pipelines in the alignment of Section-1 of the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway construction project.
According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will stop during the period include Uttara, Uttarakhan, Dakkhinkhan while consumers in adjoins areas may experience low in gas supply.
The Titas Gas authority regretted the inconvenience of its customers for the disruption in gas supply.