Bank officer accused of sexual harassment and body shaming female colleague

A female employee of a state-owned bank has brought allegations of sexual harassment and body shaming against the deputy general manager (DGM) of a division at the bank.

This incident has occurred at a branch of Rupali Bank in Dhaka. That 40-year-old female officer submitted a written complaint about this to the managing director (MD) of the bank on 30 April. She also submitted a complaint in writing to the chairman of the Bank on 2 May.

She alleged that the senior officer has body shamed her, made indecent comments about her attire, made objectionable gestures and hurled abuse at her in offensive language and addressed her disrespectfully. In this concern, the bank formed an investigation committee on 15 May.

That female bank officer complained that she has been facing such sexual harassment and body shaming since October last year. That female officer was transferred from one branch of the bank to another on 1 April this year. She submitted the written complaint to the authorities after that.

When asked about the complaint, chairman of Rupali Bank Kazi Sanaul Hoq told Prothom Alo, “If the complaint is proven in the departmental investigation action will be taken against the guilty person. Justice will be ensured.”