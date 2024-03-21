Sexual harassment on campus and power politics

Both the reports state that this environment of injustice has emerged under the influence of power and political protection, and has more or less become the norm. It is a matter of concern that the allegations of sexual harassment are as much against the teachers as against students. Many of these teachers are relatively young.

Though there is no scientific study, it is gathered from various media reports that these relatively young teachers have joined the teaching profession during the 15 long years that Awami League has been in government and were appointed on the compulsory condition of their political identity and loyalty.

There is no need to repeat anew how the monopoly of power at the state level has impaired the fundamental rights of the citizens. Whether it is the various service sector organisations, the police, the administration, no one is bothered about accountability.

Promotions and awards are provided on the basis of how successful or skilled there are on suppressing the political opponents and dissenting views. It is no different in the case of the universities’ administrative posts. Here too there is an extreme imbalance in power. There is no effective accountability in the senate or syndicate. With no students union, the students too have no forum to express their views.