Educational institutions: Sexual harassment recurs

Incidents of sexual harassment are taking place one after another in different universities of the country with female students the victims. Sometimes women teachers are also victims of the nefarious crimes.

In the last two years, 27 cases of sexual harassment have been reported in the top five universities of the country. Complaints in these incidents have been submitted to the “complaints committee” formed to report sexual harassment allegations. The committees were formed in the universities following an order of the High Court. However, in most universities, the effectiveness of the committee is low. In many cases students do not know about this committee.

Teachers and students say that many complaints are not submitted to this committee as students keep many incidents secret for fear of harassment. In some cases, complaints made to the university administration are kept secret and no action is taken. When the incidents come to light, the administration becomes active.