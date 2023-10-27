Death toll from Mohakhali fire rises to 3

The members of fire services were seen spraying water from two machines and working on rescuing people trapped inside at around 7:00 pm. Members of the fire service broke the glass walls of the building from the 10th floor to the 14th floor and started extinguishing the fire.

Salman Hossain was on the 12th floor of the Khawaja Tower when the fire broke out. He is the assistant manager of Saif Powertec. He said he was getting down the stairs after hearing the fire alarm. But eventually he could not as smoke was coming out from the floors below. Later, he got back to the 12th floor again. From there he got down using another stair on the back side of the building.

Salman Hossain said, “While getting down, I saw the lift was burning on the fifth floor. That fire spread out to the entire building.”

According to the DMCH sources, five people have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute with breathing problems.