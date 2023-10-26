Internet services disrupted due to Khawaja Tower fire

The fire that has broken out in Dhaka’s Mohakhali is disrupting the internet services in different parts of the country.

Internet Service Provider (ISP) companies said the Khawaja Tower that caught fire Thursday evening has two data centres of two private organisations.

The data centres were shut due to the blaze leading to disruption in internet service.

Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh’s (ISPAB) president Emdadul Haque told Prothom Alo that bandwidth of several leading internet service providers comes from two data centres based in Khawaja Tower.

Closure of these data centres has been causing disruption in the internet service.