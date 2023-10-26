Internet services disrupted due to Khawaja Tower fire

The fire that has broken out in Dhaka’s Mohakhali is disrupting the internet services in different parts of the country.
Internet Service Provider (ISP) companies said the Khawaja Tower that caught fire Thursday evening has two data centres of two private organisations.
The data centres were shut due to the blaze leading to disruption in internet service.
Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh’s (ISPAB) president Emdadul Haque told Prothom Alo that bandwidth of several leading internet service providers comes from two data centres based in Khawaja Tower.
Closure of these data centres has been causing disruption in the internet service.
Mobile operator Robi in a statement said some customers might face problems in incoming and outgoing calls due to technical issues emanating from the fire. The operator is trying to fix the problem as soon as possible.
Shahjahan Shikder, officer-in-charge of the Fire Service media cell, told Prothom Alo that the fire broke out at the tower at around 5:00 pm on Thursday. At least five injured people were rescued from the building.
A total of 11 units of fire service and civil defence are currently working to douse the fire. Inter Services Public Relations said army, navy and air force members are also assisting the fire service men in the operation.