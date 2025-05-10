Shahbagh blockade continues, Hasnat urges not to block highways

The blockade at Shahbagh continues on Saturday morning, as protesters demand a ban on the Awami League. The Shahbagh intersection has remained closed since Friday afternoon, except for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

The protesters who sustained injuries during the July mass uprising also joined the blockade programme.

Meanwhile, Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (southern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), urged protesters not to block highways in Dhaka or across the country.