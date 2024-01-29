Use of metres in auto-rickshaw fading from public mind

Sahana Sattar, a Dhaka city dweller, was looking for a CNG-run auto-rickshaw last Thursday morning to go to Moghbazar Dilu Road from her residence in Dakshin Paikpara, Mirpur of the capital. After several auto-rickshaw drivers refused to go to Moghbazar, one of them agreed to go but asked for a fare of Tk 350. In the end, she left for her destination after negotiating the fare at Tk 300.

The distance from Paikpara to Dilu Road is 7.8 kilometres. As per the rate fixed by the government, the fare for this distance, including counting 20 minutes of traffic jam, could be around Tk 190. The passenger had to pay nearly Tk 110 more than the approximate original fare as the auto-rickshaw driver asked for the fare on his own without following the metre system.

This fare-anarchy of CNG-run auto-rickshaw is going on in the whole Dhaka city. The rule is the auto-rickshaws will ply following the metre system to the desired destination of the passenger. But the drivers have kept the passengers hostage in the capital. If they don’t like the destination, they don’t pick up passengers. Even if the passenger is picked up, it is not at the metered fare, but at a higher rate. There is no initiative by the government agencies to prevent this anarchy. As a result, the passengers are not getting rid of this cycle of harassment.